Amazon Alexa Echo Dot 5th Gen 2022 – talkative little chappie (review)

The Amazon Alexa Echo Dot 5th Gen 2022 is a lower-cost way to add Alexa voice services to your home. It is currently $79 (RRP $99).

We won’t go into what Alexa does – that would take a very much longer article. She/it is Amazon’s cloud-based AI – to summarise

Ask questions about things like the weather, recipes and general knowledge

Set timers and reminders

Read news headlines

Control Amazon Alexa smart home compatible devices like Wi-Fi lights, cameras, TVs and more

Build grocery and other shopping lists, access Amazon, follow up orders, help with reorders and more

Access paid and free (usually advert-supported) partner audio and video streaming services, including radio to find content (display on screen models)

Make calls to Australian landlines and mobile (video on screen models only) as well as Skype and Zoom.

Set up routines – nested commands that may include light and environment controls and music

Kids and Family Entertainment

Display photos (display on screen models)

Multi-room audio

User profiles and voice match

It is similar to Google Assistant in many respects, except you are now in Amazon’s world. It is most popular in the USA, where Amazon is a trusted household word. In Australia, it’s a bit different. Read Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa – the battle of the smart assistants (guide). Still, I know people in both camps that are equally enthusiastic.

What is Alexa Echo Dot 2022?

It’s a 100 x 89 mm round ball with an adaptive brightness LED display that can show time and basic scrolling information. It requires power from a 12V/1.5A/15W plug adapter (shame it is not USB-C, but that would add to the cost). The adapter fits a standard-width power point.

Setup is straightforward via the Alexa app (Android and iOS). You need an Amazon account, and the only nagging feature is that it wants you to voice match and set up a profile – that is a privacy issue you need to assess. It will respond to any voice regardless of voice match.

Features:

Wi-Fi 5/6 2.4/5Ghz

Bluetooth for setup. It is also a Bluetooth speaker (no AUX-In etc.).

Ultrasound motion detection and far-field mics goo to about 5 metres.

Room temperature sensor

Ultrasound motion detector

It has a light ring around the base:

Blue – Alexa listening

Red – Mic off or internet/ Wi-Fi connectivity down

Orange – Device is ready to set up

Purple – Device is in do not disturb mode or has i-Fi issues

Yellow – New notifications – you can ask Alexa to read these notifications to you

Green – Incoming call, and you can get Alexa to answer it.

How does it sound?

Inside is a 1.73” front-firing mono speaker that focuses on clear voice (as it should), although there is a hint of high-bass. It gets to 75dB.

It is pleasant enough, and the App has a three-band EQ.

echo Dot can stereo pair – not tested but could be good for smaller rooms.

CyberShack’s view – Amazon Alexa Echo Dot 2022 5th Gen is quite talkative.

As one that has been using voice assistants for some years and prefers not to live without them, I appreciate where Alexa has come from and where it is heading. It does everything I expect and has many ‘Skills’ (Apps) to add to the ecosystem.

The decision is simple – engage in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem or the Google Android ecosystem – OK, if you must use Siri, but that is quite limited.

Would I buy it?

If I was invested in the Amazon and Alexa ecosystem, then yes. If you use Google Assistant, then no.

Rating Explanation

Features 85

It is a basic mono Alexa speaker with a temperature sensor, ultrasonic movement sensor and Led Dot readout.

Value: 90

It’s the best entry point for Alexa

Performance: 85

Voice is clear, but not for music lovers. Otherwise, it does everything you expect from Alexa.

Ease of Use: 85

Set-up is easy via the App, but it nags you to set up a profile, and you need to look at the default privacy settings.

Design: 90

Cute and practical

Amazon Alexa Echo Dot 5th Gen 2022 $99 but on sale for $79 8.7 Features 8.5/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.5/10

















Eaase of Use 8.5/10

















Design 9.0/10

















Pros A low-cost way to access Alexa

Reasonable, clear voice

Two colours, Cloud Blue and Glacier White

It has a room temperature sensor

Can stereo pair and use in multi-room audio Cons Tap to snooze alarm does not disable it – you need to use voice

Reasonable sound but not for music lovers

Eero Wi-Fi extender feature for USA only

No AirPlay2 or Chromecast (but it has BT)

