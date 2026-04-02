Aiper Surfer S2 Pool Skimmer Review: Effortless Surface Cleaning for Leafy Pools

Most pool robots clean the floors, walls, and tile line, but the Aiper Surfer S2 handles all your pool skimming needs – debris on the surface like leaves, pollen, insects, and other fine debris.

With a pool skimmer like this, surface debris is intercepted and captured before it ever reaches the primary pool filter, meaning your ongoing maintenance becomes a bit easier.

The Surfer S2 improves upon the S1 with a redesigned edge sensor system, better obstacle detection, a stronger filter basket with backflow prevention, enlarged wheels, and anti-stranding navigation.

For pool owners who often deal with surface debris from trees, a pool skimmer robot might be a great investment that saves you a lot of time and maintenance needs.

Rating

Overall: 4.5 / 5

Pros

Solar charging means it can run continuously

Reduces filter maintenance needs by intercepting surface debris

Improved edge detection

Cons

Long charge time when solar is insufficient

Cons

No mapping means it’s less efficient on irregular pools

Wi-Fi pairing is limited in range

$749 RRP | For pool owners dealing with regular surface debris

Setup & First Impressions

Like the Aiper Scuba series poolbots, the Surfer S2 setup involves downloading the companion app, connecting via Bluetooth or QR code, and optionally connecting to Wi-Fi for firmware updates and remote control.

Weighing 5.7 kilograms, the Surfer S2 is light enough to lift in and out of the pool when needed. The materials used in construction are UV-stabilised for minimal degradation.

A pool filter noodle is included that threads into the filter box inlet, preventing the Surfer S2 from entering and becoming stuck.

Design & Aesthetics

The Surfer S2 appears sleek, clean, and functional. I wouldn’t call it decorative, but it wouldn’t look out of place in modern pools. The solar panel covers most of the top surface, giving it a slightly futuristic appearance.

On the underside, the Surfer S2 features anti-stranding legs, preventing the robot from becoming stuck on shallow areas.

Life With the Aiper Surfer S2

In practice, the Aiper Surfer S2 doesn’t need too much interaction on a daily basis. It’s designed to live in your pool, cleaning it automatically. As long as you check the filter basket on a regular basis, it quietly keeps your pool clean.

In Eco mode, the Surfer S2 preserves its battery with a three-hour duty cycle. There’s also a solar-seeking mode that chases sunlight when it needs to recharge a bit.

Positives

Over the testing period, the Surfer S2 ran for five consecutive days with a 93 percent battery level at the end of testing. Under normal Australian conditions, the solar panel should be more than enough to keep the Surfer S2 active.

With remote control in the app, you can drive the Surfer S2 around your pool actively for a bit of fun – or to manually reposition the robot where needed.

Negatives

Since navigation isn’t mapped, the Surfer S2 lacks systematic cleaning that might capture more debris. It moves across the surface with a paddle wheel that captures debris, but the unit might occasionally miss corners or edges on irregular pools.

Since it’s surface-only, you’ll still need another solution for keeping your pool walls and flooring clean.

Performance & Reliability

The Aiper Surfer S2 performs will, capturing a good amount of debris and preventing it from reaching your primary pool filter.

Thanks to improved sensors, the Surfer S2 is more capable when it comes to navigation. It backs out of corners and dead ends reliably. Featuring both edge-guard and full-coverage modes, it’s easy to tailor its path to your pool needs.

Practical Considerations

The Aiper Surfer S2 can stay in your pool pretty much indefinitely. From time to time it might need a boost in charge if you have a stretch of low-sunlight days, but with Australian conditions this won’t be often.

Ongoing maintenance involves emptying the filter basket every week or so. From time to time the sensors may need cleaning as well, but the Surfer S2 is easy to take care of.

Coming in at just 5.7 kilograms, it’s easy to handle for most users. If you’re just looking for basic pool skimming, you don’t even need to use the app on a regular basis. It operates virtually silently, meaning minimal disruption to your day-to-day usage.

Aiper offers a 24-month warranty against defects, battery, and motor parts.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $749 RRP, this is one of Aiper’s cheaper poolbots. There are generic surface skimmers that come in at lower price points, but the Surfer S2 represents a meaningful upgrade over competitor models.

It’s important to consider whether the Surfer S2 suits your needs. If your pool maintenance mainly consists of skimming surface debris, this will definitely save you considerable effort. However, it doesn’t clean the walls or floor, so if this is your main concern you should consider another option.

As a companion to a wall and floor poolbot, the two robots combined will give you effortless complete pool maintenance.

Would I buy it with my own money?

Yes – for pool owners whose pool is near leafy plants, the Aiper Surfer S2 pays for itself quickly in time saved and reduced filter maintenance. It’s just about completely self-sufficient, so if you think it’s useful to you, it’s probably a great investment.