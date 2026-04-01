Aiper Scuba X1 Pro Review: Smart Pool Robot for Irregular Pools

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro is the mid-tier model in Aiper’s cordless pool robot lineup, sitting between the standard Scuba X1 and the flagship X1 Pro Max. It shares hardware with the X1 like the dual silicon rollers, 3-micron filter, strong flow rate and large filter basket.

The key addition here is the intelligent navigation from FlexiPath 1.0 – Aiper’s mapping and navigation system. The Scuba X1 Pro maps your pool and uses its navigation suite to track its own position during every clean from then on.

That makes it noticeably better for irregularly shaped pools with curved fillets, alcoves, or non-rectangular layouts. Coming in at $2299 RRP, the X1 Pro is a great choice for anyone who needs more sophisticated navigation.

Rating

Overall: 4 / 5

Pros

Pool mapping produces efficient cleaning

Handles irregular pools with ease

Adaptive suction and cleaning

Cons

Battery runtime discrepancy

No meaningful improvements in rectangular pools

$2299 RRP | For pool owners with irregularly shaped pools who demand a thorough clean

Setup & First Impressions

Setup is pretty much the same as the Scuba X1. Just download the Aiper app, connect to the robot with the QR code or Bluetooth, then connect it to your home Wi-Fi.

The physical differences between the Scuba X1 and the Scuba X1 Pro are subtle – just a modified sensor array that adds downward detection for ledges and additional buttons for switching between Eco, Auto, and Max modes.

On first use, the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro does a mapping run that traces the pool’s floor and follows the contour to create a map. From then on, it uses this map to navigate and track its position – it knows where in the pool it is after conducting a quick orientation manoeuvre.

Design & Aesthetics

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro has the same build quality as the Scuba X1. It has tight seams, a well-designed filter basket and durable materials that give it a utilitarian appearance.

Its compact chassis and included charging cradle makes it easy to store in a cupboard or shed, ensuring it’s out of the way when not in use.

Life With the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro

Day-to-day usage is as simple as deciding to run it through the pool, activating it, and dropping it in to clean while you attend to other matters. There are a few additions compared to the Scuba X1 that are worth covering.

There’s three suction modes to choose from – Eco, Auto, and Max. Eco is best suited for pools that are cleaned regularly. Auto adapts suction as needed; when it detects more debris it increases power to thoroughly clean the area. Max delivers high performance suction but cuts battery life by about 20 percent.

Positives

The highlight feature here is the mapping function that effectively eliminates incomplete passes where the robot misses a spot or redundant passes where it returns to the same area.

Its ability to clean ledges and stairs with the downward facing sensor makes it more flexible for many Australian pools that have these features. That’s an important addition that ensures your pool is thoroughly cleaned – not just a cursory clean.

If you leave the robot in the pool and set up a schedule, it automatically takes care of your pool cleaning and means you only need to fish it out to recharge.

Negatives

Charging takes up to about five hours, limiting the ability to do back-to-back cleaning in the same day. It’s a minor drawback in real world usage, but it’s worth noting.

There’s not many other issues to discuss – the Scuba X1 Pro solves the navigation issues found on the Scuba X1, and there was no other hiccups in usage.

Performance & Reliability

The Aiper Scuba X1 Pro cleans thoroughly and reliably. Thanks to dual silicon rollers and fine 3-micron filter, it picks up debris and captures it without backwashing into the water.

That means your primary filtration stays cleaner, reducing your maintenance needs.

Battery performance fluctuates based on your particular pool, and in testing it lasted a little under its rated 180 minute run time.

As for reliability, the construction of the robot gives a sense of confidence. The company’s track record on prior models makes it reasonable to expect good reliability on newer models too.

Practical Considerations

Like the Scuba X1, if you’ve got abrasive pool surfaces like pebblecrete or aggregate, the silicon rollers and treads will wear faster.

The filter should be rinsed after each use, but it’s as simple as hosing it off to get it ready for the next run through.

Aiper offers a three-year warranty that covers defects, battery, and motor parts, and makes replaceable wear parts available for purchase.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $2299 RRP, it’s $300 more than the standard Scuba X1. The extra cost provides mapping function, more sensors, variable suction, and ledge coverage.

If you’ve got a standard rectangular pool, it’s unlikely these additions are meaningful, but for anyone with an irregularly shaped pool, these are worthwhile upgrades that make a big difference in performance.

For mid to large pools, the X1 Pro is the most practical option in the Aiper lineup.

Would I buy it with my own money?

Yes. For irregularly shaped pools, the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro is a great option that justifies the additional cost over the standard Scuba X1.