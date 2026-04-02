Aiper Scuba X1 Pool Robot Review: Affordable, Efficient Cleaning for Standard Pools

The Aiper Scuba X1 is the entry-level model in Aiper’s cordless pool robot lineup, positioned below the X1 Pro and the X1 Pro Max. Despite being the starting point for the lineup, it offers several features usually found on premium models.

The Aiper Scuba X1 delivers solid cleaning performance, a powerful 3-micron filter, and app-based controls at an affordable price point. It’s designed for pools up to 200 square metres and 20 metres in length, covering the most common residential pool sizes in Australia.

Coming in at $1999 RRP with frequent discounts, it represents good value for pool owners who want reliable cleaning without paying for frills you might not need.

Rating: 4 / 5

Pros

3-micron filter captures and traps small pollutants

Dual silicon rollers

Straightforward to use

Cons

No mapping means it’s less efficient on irregular pools

Wi-Fi pairing is limited in range

$1999 RRP | For owners of standard pools who want automated cleaning

Setup & First Impressions

Getting the robot running takes around 15 to 20 minutes. Download the Aiper app, create an account and pair the robot. It’s worth noting that if you don’t have great Wi-Fi range, you might need to bring the robot inside to pair it rather than prepare it poolside.

In the box, you’ll find the robot itself, the charging cradle, a pool hook to help you retrieve it, and other accessories.

Accessibility is very straightforward – with physical controls on the robot, just press the “on” button, toss it into the pool, and relax while you watch it go.

The robot features options for Smart Cleaning that covers the walls, tile line and the floor, or Floor Only and Wall Only modes for quicker cleaning.

It also provides cleaning path options for Adaptive Cleaning that’s better for irregular pools or S-Shaped Cleaning that takes the most efficient route through rectangular pools.

Once it’s finished, you’ll have to manually fish it out but the filter design helpfully prevents any backwashing that would otherwise put pollutants straight back into the pool it just cleaned.

Design & Aesthetics

The X1 has a functional and utilitarian design – it looks like a little tank driving around inside your pool on caterpillar treads. It’s compact enough to store in a cupboard or shed, and the charging cradle keeps it upright and out of the way when not in use.

Build quality seems solid. The seams are tight, the filter is well thought-out with minimal backflow.

Life with the Aiper Scuba X1

Your typical interaction with the Aiper Scuba X1 is deciding the pool is a bit dirty, placing it inside, activating it and then returning to fish it out when the app notifies you of completion, which takes up to 3 hours.

Positives

The Aiper Scuba X1 offers excellent cleaning with dual active front and rear silicon rollers. It cleans the floor and walls of standard pools very effectively, and it’s compatible with a range of pool materials including concrete, fibreglass, pebblecrete, mosaic tile and vinyl lining.

Maintenance is another high point. The filter requires rinsing after each use, but it’s an easy design to clean and even the treads and rollers can be user-replaced.

The biggest plus side is the 3-micron filter that ensures even minimal pollutants are captured and trapped. This will leave your pool cleaner than just about any other poolbot at this price point.

Poolbots that don’t filter these pollutants out will still scrape the scum off the flooring and wall to be trapped by your pool filter – and that’s much more difficult to clean out.

Negatives

Because it doesn’t offer sophisticated mapping features found on more expensive options, the Aiper Scuba X1 may struggle a bit on irregularly shaped pools. That means curved fillets and ledges might not get as thorough a clean as they need.

Charging time could be improved, but honestly it’s not a dealbreaker – it’s unlikely that you’ll need to use more than one charge to clean a pool and also unlikely that you’ll want to clean twice in a day.

Performance & Reliability

The Scuba X1 cleans floors, walls, and tile lines effectively. Its dual silicon rollers make a big difference on algae growth and the filter captures fine debris that standard options would not.

Aiper’s track record on prior models provides reasonable confidence in long-term reliability of its new poolbots.

Practical Considerations

It’s worth noting that if you’ve got an abrasive pool surface the silicon rollers and treads might wear out a bit faster. Replacement parts are readily available.

Aiper offers a three-year warranty on defects, the battery, and the motor. There’s also a 45-day no-questions-asked returns policy, which is encouraging.

The filter requires washing after each run, but this is as simple as hosing it off.

Value & Alternatives

Coming in at $1999 RRP, the Aiper Scuba X1 is priced competitively. It’s mainly the 3-micron filter and the brush design that justifies the price jump, but both have a meaningful impact on how clean your pool is after use.

If you own a pool that’s irregularly shaped with features like curved ledges and fillets, the Aiper Scuba X1 Pro adds AI navigation that helps it ensure a thorough clean on these features.

Would I buy this with my own money?

Yes. For a standard residential pool, the Aiper Scuba X1 justifies its price and represents a good value proposition.