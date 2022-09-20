Add Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 to your PC or Laptop (network review/guide)

Reader Ian asked about updating an older PC to add Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5. But the advice is equally relevant to older laptops.

It is surprising how many desktop/mini-tower PCs don’t have Wi-Fi and BT, although even the later Wi-Fi 4 N or Wi-Fi 5 AC ones will benefit from upgrading.

We looked around and found three suitable products, all from TP-Link, although you may find alternatives at IT specialist resellers. Two are USB based for easy installation, and one is for a PCIe slot inside a PC.

Add Bluetooth 5

TP Link’s Bluetooth 5.0 UB500 is a nano (small) USB-A (or USB-C with an adapter) BT 5.0 adapter. It works with all earlier BT devices and does not require drivers (at least in Windows 7 or later), but you can download them from TP-Link if necessary.

Setup is easy – plug it into a USB-A port, and the system will find and install drivers. Restart and Bluetooth & Devices will appear under Computer Settings. You may need to enable it. In the rare instance that it does not work, your system is incompatible or try the driver download.

Pro

Around $20 with a 3-year warranty

Add BT 5.0 BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy) that supports multi-point connections

BT 5 has a theoretical range of over 200 metres but expect a practical range of about 20 metres indoors (tested)

Supports SBC codec

You can connect smartphones, tablets, headphones, speakers, game controllers, keyboards, mice, Google Cast to TVs, etc.

The package is easily opened, making it returnable if it does not work for you

Con

None

Interesting fact:

Ericsson originally called its technology ‘Bluetooth’ after Harald Bluetooth, the king of Denmark between 940 and 981. Denmark and Norway were Christianised and united during his rule, so Ericsson used the analogy that he “allowed greater communication between people” when naming their wireless communication protocol. It has nothing to do with blue or rotting teeth.

Add Wi-Fi 6 via USB-A 3.0

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 Archer TX20U Plus is a dual-band 2.4GHz (574Mbps) and 5GHz (1201Mbps) adapter that plugs into any USB-A 3.0 (or USB-C with an adapter) port. It will work with older USB-A standards but may not be as fast.

Setup is easy – plug it into a USB-A port, and the system will find and install drivers. Restart and Network and Internet will appear under Computer Settings. You may need to enable Wi-Fi, and we recommend selecting a Private Network. In the rare instance that it does not work, then your system is incompatible or try the driver download.

Tests

Distance from the router on 5GHz (-dBm – lower is better) and Mbps speed (higher is better)

2m: -29/1200 – Excellent

5m: -34/1200 – Excellent

10m: 44/1200 – Excellent

15m: -60/720 – – Still usable

5m through two walls and two built-in cupboards: -54/796 – good

Pro

Less than $100 with a 3-year warranty

Uses USB-C port – easy install

Windows 8 or later will auto load drivers, or you can download them from TP-Link

Add Wi-Fi 6 AX1800 dual-band 2-stream

Far more signal strength than a USB-C dongle

It has a theoretical range of 2.4GHz (30 metres or more) and 5GHz (10-15 metres)

Supports that full-duplex speeds, Beamforming, OFDMA, MU-MIMO etc

Has WEP, WPA2/3 for maximum security compatibility with routers

The package is easily opened, making it returnable if it does not work for you

Con

A one-meter USB-A to USB-B cable can be a little short.

Add Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5.2 via PCIe slot.

TP-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 AX3000 and BT 5.3 Archer TX3000E is a PCIe card (the more modern slots inside the PC) that can give full-duplex 2400Mbps 5Ghz and 574Mpbs half duplex 2.4Ghz. It also has Bluetooth 5.2.

Ian wanted a simple way, and the first two options above are just that. This involves a screwdriver and a rudimentary knowledge of PCs, mainly that your PC has a compatible PCIe slot and a spare 9pin USB header.

It is a small card that fits into a PCIe slot in the card cage. Connect the BT cable to a USB header. A CD (if you have a CD/DVD-ROM) loads the drivers; if not, download them from TP-Link. After a reboot, you will have Wi-Fi and BT 5.2 in your Settings.

Close the PC and attach the magnetised base dual antenna cable to the card.

Tests

2m: -13/2400 – Excellent

5m: -30/2400 – Excellent

10m: 40/2400 – Excellent

15m: -60/1179 – Still very usable

5m through two walls and two built-in cupboards: -50/1200 – very good

Pro

Around $110 for both Wi-Fi 6 HT160 and BT 5.2 BLE

Enables faster 5GHz 2400Mbps

It uses a standard Intel Wi-Fi 6 chipset for automatic update

Supports that full-duplex speeds, Beamforming, OFDMA, MU-MIMO etc

Has WEP, WPA2/3 for maximum security compatibility with routers

It fits desktop, mini-desktop/tower and has a low-profile bracket for micro-desktop

The package is easily opened, making it returnable if it does not work for you

Con

Requires a screwdriver and rudimentary PC knowledge

It needs a PCI4 x1/x4/x8/x16 compatible slot

It needs a spare USB header

CyberShack’s view – Add Wi-Fi 6 and BT 5 has never been easier

I am a techie, so Ian’s question mystified me – I mean, it is easy. But then Ian is a typical sexagenarian user and never lifted the lid on his PC. I can report that the USB-C products are working flawlessly, and he can now stream 1080p and 4K video from the router to his PC about two rooms away.

The PCIe solution was excellent for me to bring my old testbed PC up to speed. It has an Ethernet port, but it adds the flexibility I need when testing. I was also surprised that I got a strong enough signal over 10 metres away at a downstairs garage workbench – impressive.

We won’t give them a formal rating – suffice it to say that if these are what you need, they are a 10/10.

Thanks to TP-Link for providing the gear to test.