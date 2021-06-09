Acer ConceptD 5 Pro Review

Acer’s ConceptD line of laptops has always been pitched towards creative professionals, offering supreme performance for running demanding apps and top-quality displays with accurate colour reproduction, all in a portable package.

The new ConceptD 5 Pro is the latest addition to the line, and it looks to tick all those boxes and more.

The first thing you’ll notice after opening the box is the solid build quality and nice materials – the attractive, understated metal chassis and premium-feeling keyboard. Turning on the laptop will focus all your attention on that beautiful display, though.

As one of the main selling points of these laptops, the screen is just about unmatched by other laptop models. The ConceptD 5 Pro’s display is a 16-inch 3K (3072×1920) unit with a 16:10 aspect ratio, providing you with more vertical working space than conventional 16:9 displays. It’s also Pantone validated – meaning it passes calibration tests for working with print. What you see on the screen is what you’ll see on paper.

Internally, there’s plenty of power for just about any task you can throw at this machine. The model I received for review included an 11th Gen Intel i7, 32GB of memory and a discrete NVIDIA RTX 3060 laptop GPU. The memory is upgradeable to 64GB with optional extra modules, while the hard drives come in options of 512GB, 1TB or 2TB.

On the sides of the ConceptD 5 Pro, there are plenty of ports for plugging in your peripherals, including a dedicated microSD card slot and a full-size ethernet port for low-latency networking. These are useful ports to have and eliminate the need for carrying around extra adapters.

Using the laptop is a great experience. It has snappy performance, a very large and responsive touchpad, and that screen is an absolute treat. The only real downside I could find while using it is that the speakers are tinny and unenjoyable – although they have good stereo separation for a laptop, and the whole issue is easily avoided by using a nice pair of headphones instead.

Weighing in at 2.4 kilos, it’s easy to carry around, but it might get tiresome if you’re carting it around all day. The power adapter is quite sizeable, too, so you’ll need a proper bag , but having this much processing performance on the go is worth it.

Portability is the main reason you’d buy a laptop like this instead of a desktop – the ability to create and edit your work wherever you are. The ConceptD 5 Pro has a lot of use cases in the creative industries – editing photos on location, or rendering rushes on the set to check camera settings. It’s also a great option if you need a machine to bring to and from work, given working from home is so in vogue.

It’s easy to recommend Acer’s ConceptD 5 Pro to any creative professional looking to take their work on the go. The highly accurate display, high-end processing power, and attractive design all combine to make a fantastic experience.

