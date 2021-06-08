CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep3 – TCL 20 5G

Being one of the largest TV brands globally, they are recognised for their display quality, and it comes as no surprise that the TCL 20 5G will not let you down. With its NXTVISION-enhanced display paired with Hi-Res Audio, you’ll have the ultimate viewing experience wherever you go.

If you find yourself a NETFLIX fan, the TCL 20 5G’s buffer-free connection with cooling technology is there to let you stream your favourite content and even NETFLIX’s entire HDR-10 library wherever you are without any overheating.

The TCL 20 5G is ready to perform with blazing 5G speed wherever you go, thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690. With its 5G connectivity, you can access unprecedented speeds giving you access to the shows, movies, and music that you love at their best, and you can wave goodbye to the infamous buffer wheel.