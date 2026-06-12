Vivid Sydney Becomes the Perfect Playground for HONOR’s Latest Smartphones

12 Jun, 2026
By Staff Writers
Phones

From dazzling light installations to live performances after dark, we took the HONOR Magic 8 Pro and HONOR X9D around Vivid Sydney to see how they handled real-world photography challenges. Can a smartphone capture the atmosphere, colours and details of one of Australia’s most iconic events?

Watch the video as we explore the Magic 8 Pro’s advanced night photography capabilities and discover why the X9D is designed to keep up with long nights out in the city.

Hit play to see the results for yourself.

Brought to you by CyberShack.com.au

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