Vivid Sydney Becomes the Perfect Playground for HONOR’s Latest Smartphones

From dazzling light installations to live performances after dark, we took the HONOR Magic 8 Pro and HONOR X9D around Vivid Sydney to see how they handled real-world photography challenges. Can a smartphone capture the atmosphere, colours and details of one of Australia’s most iconic events?

Watch the video as we explore the Magic 8 Pro’s advanced night photography capabilities and discover why the X9D is designed to keep up with long nights out in the city.

Hit play to see the results for yourself.