The Clicks Communicator will include a tactile keyboard in 2026

Clicks, the company behind attachable keyboard cases, recently announced the Clicks Communicator – a phone designed for Blackberry die-hards.

It provides a full QWERTY tactile keyboard, a unique square form factor, and runs Android 16 on its 4-inch touch display.

The keypad itself is also touch sensitive, allowing you to perform swiping gestures to navigate the screen without your thumbs leaving the buttons.

It supports NFC, has 5G connectivity, and uses a silicon-carbon battery for greater longevity.

As a messaging-forward device, the Communicator provides functions to unify all your messaging apps on the home screen and allow you to act on them.

The back is removable and offered in a wide range of colours to suit your style.

The device is expected to launch later in the year, with preorders open now. Availability for both Australia and New Zealand is confirmed.