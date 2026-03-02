Honor showed off a weird “robot phone” at MWC 2026

Honor’s lineup of upcoming devices is based around a heavy focus on AI features, from the new Magic V6 smartphone to the MagicPad and MagicBook devices.

Undoubtedly the weirdest announcement is the company’s “Robot Phone.”

Robot Phone

The Robot Phone is Honor’s concept smartphone that combines software AI interactions and hardware movements.

The phone features a compact 4 degrees of freedom (4DoF) robot arm gimbal packaged into the device, creating a foundation for “robot grade motion control.”

This phone is definitely intended for content creators – this system is an easy way to create smooth and precise tracking shots without a cameraman. The “Super Steady Video” mode ensures a stable picture during dynamic movement, while AI Object Tracking allows the phone to automatically follow subjects.

Users can also ask Honor AI questions and the phone can respond by, adorably enough, nodding or shaking its “head.”

The concept phone is yet to receive confirmation for global markets, but the company is reportedly targeting a launch in China in the second half of the year.

There’s probably a good chance the Robot Phone won’t make it far beyond the concept stage, but as always it’s a pleasure to see companies experimenting with the phone form factor.

Magic V6

The Honor Magic V6 announcement comes fairly hot off the heels of the local launch of the Magic V5 that we recently looked at.

The new flagship foldable is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and features an upgraded camera array and the company’s next generation 6600mAh silicon-carbon battery.

Compared to the Magic V5, the biggest improvement appears to be the display, which now provides a less noticeable crease and better reflection handling.

The Magic V6 gains both IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance, meaning the phone is rated against close range, high-temperature water jets – in case you were thinking of rinsing it under the hot tap.

It will be available in White, Black, Gold, and Red finishes, and will be available in China from March, followed by international markets later this year. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, but the Magic V5 came in at $2599 if that’s anything to go by.

MagicPad 4 & MagicBook Pro 14

Honor also showed off the MagicPad 4 tablet and MagicBook Pro 14 laptop.

The MagicPad 4 is built on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and features a high-refresh rate 165Hz 12.3-inch OLED display. It’s designed to support productivity and content creation workflows with seamless cross-platform connectivity – including with Apple products.

The MagicBook Pro 14 joins Honor’s AI laptop line, powered by the Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processor range. It features a colour-accurate 14.6-inch OLED display while offering excellent battery metrics and performance optimisations that help it last all throughout your workday.