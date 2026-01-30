ASUS to exit the smartphone market entirely

Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS confirmed it has no plans to release new smartphones in the coming year and has no fixed plans to make a return.

Company chairman Jonney Shih said ASUS will stop adding new smartphone models, instead redirecting resources toward emerging AI-driven products like robots and smart glasses.

Smartphone demand worldwide is declining with buyers upgrading less often while prices soar under fierce competition from market leaders – it’s understandable why a smaller competitor would want to step away.

During the company’s tenure in the smartphone business, they created models that appeal to a gaming-focused niche under the ROG brand alongside the more affordable Zenfone line.

ROG phones tended to pack high-end chipsets with active cooling for top notch performance even in the most demanding mobile gaming titles.

Meanwhile, the Zenfone line focused on delivering solid hardware in a smaller form factor, targeting users who didn’t want massive screen sizes to lug around.

It falls to the rest of the companies to supply users in these niches with phones they actually want.