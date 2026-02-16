Uniden Australia partners with the Tyrepower V8 SuperUte series

Uniden Australia has become an official partner of the 2026 V8 SuperUte racing series.

The company announced its intent to sponsor the family-run Allgate Racing team with driver Christopher ‘Jazz Hands’ Formosa.

“V8 SuperUtes is one of the most rugged and high-energy categories in Australian motorsport, and we’re proud to partner with the championship for 2026,” said Brad Hales, Head of Marketing Oceania at Uniden. “It’s a natural fit for Uniden and the drivers and fans who live and breathe performance, reliability and life on the road.”

The ute will debut at the Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park from 20th to 22nd February. Uniden will have a trackside presence alongside other brands and fan experiences.

Uniden will also provide onboard camera angles in select utes, providing spectators a close-up view of the action.

Formosa and Allgate Motorsport have been racing utes since 2017, progressing into the V8 SuperUte series in 2021. Formosa also races in TA2 and Trans Am competitions, as well as a round in Mazda RX-8 Cup racing.

Uniden’s partnership will continue throughout the six racing rounds for this year.