Samsung launches AirDrop on Galaxy S26 phones

Two rivals are becoming friends; Samsung is adding AirDrop compatibility to its latest handsets, meaning you can send and receive files wirelessly with iOS devices.

It’s not the first company to add AirDrop on Android but it’s good to see major competitors opening the gates.

Samsung is initially launching the feature in Korea from this week with regions including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia and Taiwan to follow.

Australia is noticeably absent from this list.

How to use AirDrop on Galaxy S26

Users will have to enable AirDrop support in the Quick Share settings with a toggle.

Go to Settings.

Tap Connected Devices.

Tap Quick Share.

At the bottom, toggle Share With Apple Devices.

iOS users will then have to allow AirDrop visibility for Everyone for the device to show up on the Galaxy counterpart.

What other options are there?

Apple AirDrop is a useful feature for sending files from one iOS device to another seamlessly. Whether it’s a small file like photos or text, or a large file like video, it works great.

Google added this feature to the Pixel 10 line late last year, building upon compatibility between the two ecosystems.

AirDrop compatibility joins a list of connections between iOS and Android like RCS to iMessage and unknown tracker alerts for AirTag and Android smart tags.

Will it last?

Apple has in the bast cracked down on competitors building in features it sees as exclusive to iOS.

Attempts to bring iMessage functionality to Android have repeatedly been crushed, but following an EU order last year Apple has been forced to open up to rival companies.

That means that AirDrop on Android is likely to stick around.