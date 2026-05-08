Last minute Mother’s Day gift ideas for 2026

The weekend is here and Mother’s Day is just around the corner. If you haven’t got a gift yet it’s well and truly time to start thinking.

But last-minute doesn’t have to look lazy or chaotic – here’s a few Mother’s Day gift ideas that are in stock that Mum will love.

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas

JBL Clip 5 Smart Speaker – $89.95 RRP

The JBL Clip 5 is a versatile smart speaker that’s easy to bring with you. The handy clip means you can clip it to a bag, a backpack, a belt loop, and more so you can bring the sound with you.

Whether it’s music while cooking, podcasts in the garden, or audiobooks in the bath, the JBL Clip 5 is an amazing companion around the home.

Breville Bambino Espresso Machine – $399 RRP

The Breville Bambino might be the brand’s entry level model, but it’s capable of a great cup of coffee that’s a huge step up over pod machines. Whether Mum loves barista-style coffees or espresso martinis, the Bambino is up to the task.

With a lightning fast heat-up time and a controllable manual steam wand for textured milk, the Bambino provides everything you need for cafe-quality coffee at home.

Arlo Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – $229 RRP (currently discounted)

The Arlo Essential video doorbell is a great addition to your home, allowing Mum to check on visitors and deliveries before even opening the door.

Its video camera provides coverage from head to toe so you can see visitors at the door as well as packages on the stoop.

The Kindle Paperwhite offers a 7-inch glare-free display that displays sharp text and is easy to read under sunlight and dim lighting alike.

With massive battery life, USB-C charging, and storage for thousands of books, the Kindle Paperwhite is the premier e-reader for a reason.

Fitbit Charge 6 Fitness Tracker – $259 RRP (currently discounted)

The Fitbit Charge 6 is a great fitness tracker that provides sleep tracking, step counting, and workout tracking to assist in improving your overall health and wellbeing. It has outstanding battery life up to seven days, and one of its strong points is sleep tracking.

Unlike many fitness trackers, its slim casing makes it comfortable to sleep in and it’s great at differentiating between lying in bed reading and actually sleeping.

Happy Mother’s Day 2026!

No matter what your gift option, we wish Mum a happy Mother’s Day this year.