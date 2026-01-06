LG CLOiD Home Robot Brings the ‘Zero Labour Home’

LG Electronics is all set to show off its new home robot, LG CLOiD home robot, at CES 2026. The robot is designed to take on everyday household chores, bringing LG’s vision of a true “zero labour home” closer to reality.

The idea is simple. Use smart technology to reduce the time people spend on routine tasks. That means less cleaning, organising, and manual work. And more time for rest, family, and the moments that actually matter.

At the centre of this vision is CLOiD’s advanced humanoid design. The robot features two articulated arms with seven degrees of motion. These movements are designed to closely mimic natural human actions. Each hand includes five fingers, allowing CLOiD to perform delicate and precise tasks that most robots struggle with.

This level of dexterity opens the door to a wide range of household uses. From picking up objects to assisting with basic home organisation, CLOiD is built to operate in real-world home environments, not just controlled lab settings.

LG CLOiD’s intelligence sits in its head, where an onboard chip processes data from its camera and multiple sensors. This allows the robot to understand its surroundings, recognise objects, and respond accordingly. A built-in display and speaker enable natural communication, making interactions feel more intuitive and human-like.

LG says robotics is a long-term focus for the company. Its continued investment in AI and robotics research is aimed at accelerating innovation across its wider home electronics ecosystem. The goal is not just smarter devices, but smarter living.

At CES 2026, visitors will be able to interact directly with the robot and experience various “zero labour home” scenarios. These demonstrations will show how the LG CLOiD home robot could fit into everyday life, working alongside other LG smart home technologies.

LG’s message is clear. The future home isn’t about doing more. It’s about doing less, with technology quietly taking care of the rest.