How To Commemorate Anzac Day 2026 At Home

If you’re not able to make it to a dawn service in person, you can still commemorate Anzac Day at home. Online live streamed services, memorials, and veterans stories are accessible from Australian resources.

All times following in this article are in Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST).

Watch Services Live – Broadcast and Streaming

ABC coverage begins with the Sydney dawn service on Saturday morning beginning 4:19 across ABC’s TV channels, iview, and the ABC Listen app. You can also watch the services live on the ABC YouTube channel.

The Canberra service at the Australian War Memorial follows at 5:30 and capital city marches begin from 9:00.

International services follow these; Gallipoli at 12:30 and Villers-Bretonneux at 13:30.

Anzac Day programming will be added to the Australia Remembers collection on ABC iview in case you miss the live broadcasts.

For a full schedule of local services by state, see ABC’s schedule here.

Explore Online Memorials and Veterans’ Stories

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs Anzac Portal gathers a range of materials including service experiences, stories, and oral histories from Australian veterans.

The portal includes video interviews with veterans and biographical short films made with archival footage, interviews, and photographs.

The Wall of Remembrance is an online initiative by the Department of Veterans’ Affairs that surfaces reflections and tributes to ADF members.

The Australian War Memorial page offers a virtual tour via Google Arts & Culture, providing an interactive visit of the memorial, galleries, halls, and more.

The AWM website also features articles that explain our presence in various theatres of war and military history from the colonial period to today.

Discover Online Remembrance Trails

The Lemnos Remembrance Trail allows you to delve into a World War I campaign through an story-like experience with rich media like maps, photographs, and quotes from figures that participated in the campaign.

The Papua New Guinea Remembrance Trail website provides a virtual tour and history of the Kokoda Campaign, explaining the participation of both Australian and Papuan infantry.

Resources for Families and Schools

The Department of Veterans’ Affairs provides downloadable resources to help you commemorate the day at home.

The kit includes an order of service with flag protocols, sample speeches, the Ode of Remembrance and music suggestions.

There are additional posters, lessons, worksheets, and workbooks available for download for education tailored towards younger Australians.

These resources are available from the Anzac Portal.

Anzac Day can bring up powerful emotional reactions. If you or a loved one needs help, use these resources: