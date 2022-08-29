iPhone 14 – great expectations or not?

The iPhone 14 will launch on 7 September in the US, and it is time to look at a few rumours and see how right or wrong the pundits are.

Now, before the rumours are reigned in, know that Apple practice a tik-tock-tock lifecycle. In essence, Tick is a new design that gives Apple fanatics a new must-have model. Tock is a refresh of the same device with an updated processor and new iOS version, which offers no significant reason to upgrade as iOS flows to at least the past few iPhone iterations. Fan’s biggest fear is Tick, Tock, Tock and more Tock.

There should be four models – 5.4” mini, 6.1” standard, 6.1” Pro and 6.7” Pro Max. But we understand the Mini may be dropped in favour of an updated SE model later.

What pundits think they know about iPhone 14

Body

It is a Tock – the same square edge design as the iPhone 12 and 13 – Tick, Tock, and Tock. Depending on the light angle, there may be new back cover colours (navy blue, gold, graphite, and silver) with a shifting gradient (like OPPO has done).

iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 Pro

Notchless screen or not

Apple’s wide notch is polarising. This time, it looks like the notch is gone, replaced by a noticeable punch O-hole and Pill-shaped cut-out. This allows for a full-width top status bar and Apple’s IR face ID.

We understand the Pro and Pro Max screen is a QHD Samsung OLED, with nearly 100% DCI-P3 of the 8-bit, 16.07M colours ( about half the 10-bit 1.07 billion colour gamut). If it is what we believe, it will be 1080p on mini and standard using a Chinese-made OLED panel.

iPhone 14 artists render showing puhcn holes and triple camera and LiDAR

Camera

Depending on the model, it may have two (12+12MP) or three rear camera sensors. Rumour is the Pro and Max get a primary wide 48MP (binned to 12), a 12MP ultra-wide as standard, and a 12MP optical Zoom sensor. LiDAR depth sensing is likely on the Pro Max.

It may use the LG Innotek 44MP (binned to 11MP) selfie sensor. This would be unusual but does reflect severe COVID-related camera sensor quality and shortages.

Processor

The strongest rumour is that the processor will remain the 5nm A15 used in the iPhone 13. But it is unlikely unless chip shortages have caused this, so look for an A16, at least in the Pro model. One rumour is that Apple will simply rebadge the A15 and only ramp up the clock speed on the Pro Max model.

We understand that the 3nm processor to be the A16 will not occur until the iPhone 15.

RAM and storage

RAM will be 6GB of LPDDR5 (currently the fastest) – that is 2GB more than the iPhone 13 series.

All models will have 128MB UFS 3.1 as the base storage (not expandable). There will be options up to 1TB.

5G

The 5G models for Australia will be sub 6Ghz and associated low-band only. It will have a nano-sim and e-Sim.

Coms

Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.3, NFC and dual-band GPS.

USB-C or Lightning

The EU has mandated that all devices must use USB-C by 2026. Will Apple drop the Lightning port for USB-C or, as some have rumoured, just make it MagSafe Wireless charge only?

USB-C is superior, offering up to 20V/5A/100W charging and data transfer rates to 10Gbps. But the underlying technology is vastly different (and better) to Apple’s legacy Lightning port. We will likely see a very expensive Apple Lighting to USB active converter cable in the interim.

Out there

There is a strong rumour of basic SpaceX/T-Mobile Wi-Fi and SMS (not voice) connectivity, but that would depend if Telstra/Optus and Vodafone did similar deals – don’t bet on it.

Price and Availability

The strongest rumour is a massive 15% price hike due to weakening smartphone demand and supply chain issues, and Apple can charge whatever it wants.

It the past the launch date usually means you can pre-order for delivery within a few weeks. But there are strong rumours that only the standard and Pro models will ship initially, and the Pro Max may be delayed a couple of months. Apple is opposed to a split release, even though that is what it would amount to.

CyberShack’s view – iPhone 14 – great expectations or not?

While Apple aficionados will paw over every rumour and be delighted or shocked come launch time, it won’t stop Apple from selling one in every two smartphones sold here – even if they are older models. Interestingly Android is creeping up, albeit slowly here and globally now has over 80% market share.

To CyberShack, it is all about the tech rather than the jargon. When you reduce a phone to its elements, you start to see where it is good, bad or indifferent. We hope Apple aficionados that onboard.

