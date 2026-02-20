NBN Low Earth Orbit Satellite Broadband is launching in 2026

NBN Co plans to launch Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite broadband services to customers starting from Q4 2026.

But what is LEO broadband and what does it mean for customers?

What is LEO satellite broadband?

Low Earth Orbit, or LEO, satellite broadband uses networks of satellites that orbit the planet much closer than regular satellites.

This leads to faster speeds and lower latency for most users because the satellites are physically closer to the receiver.

If you’re in a metropolitan area, connectivity might be affected because the satellites require line of sight to your receiver. Buildings, aircraft, and land features might affect your signal.

NBN Co’s introductory speed tiers will include 50/10 and 100/20 Mbps plans, offering much improved upload speed compared to Sky Muster plans.

It will also offer uncapped data on these plans.

NBN Co’s LEO satellite broadband is powered by the Amazon Leo rollout.

What does this mean for regional customers?

Compared to existing Sky Muster plans, LEO satellite broadband provides faster speeds and lower latency.

If you’re on a standard Sky Muster plan, you can say goodbye to metered data. The new LEO plans will not have a metered data allowance, instead providing unlimited data like terrestrial broadband.

NBN Co aims to price the introductory LEO plans lower or equal to the wholesale price of Sky Muster Plus plans, and commits to consistent pricing for the first two financial years if you switch within 90 days of launch.

That means existing 12/1 Mbps and 25/5 Mbps Sky Muster customers would be able to upgrade to 50/10 Mbps on NBN LEO at a wholesale price of $35.84 a month, or $46.08 a month for existing Sky Muster Plus 50/10 Mbps customers.

Sky Muster Plus 100/5 Mbps customers would be offered a chance to move to the 100/20 Mbps LEO plan with a wholesale price of $66.56 per month.

The company is also proposing to replace existing customers’ receiving equipment at no cost – at least initially.

Sky Muster services are expected to keep operating until at least 2028 when decommissioning begins, but the satellites are projected to reach end of life in the early 2030s.

When can I get it?

NBN Co is expected to begin LEO testing and trials in the second half of 2026. Trial services are expected to hit Tasmania first between July and September. It should be a good location to figure out issues with mountainous terrain.

If all goes well with testing and Amazon Leo’s global deployment, NBN Co plans to make LEO Satellite services available to the first customers between October and December.

The rollout will progress from southern to northern regions as it replaces the existing satellite footprint.

Existing Sky Muster and potential new satellite customers can register interest at the NBN Co website.

How does it compare to Starlink?

Elon Musk’s Starlink service is a popular option for rural and regional areas as it provides faster speeds and lower latency than Sky Muster.

However, with Starlink services you’re locked into the one provider. The equipment to receive it is self-installed and if you cancel the plan you have to return the kit in good condition or be charged up to $549.

Pricing for Starlink is similar to the proposed NBN LEO plans, but Starlink does not offer the cheaper, low speed plans – it starts at $69 per month.

Starlink also charges a one-off congestion charge of $145 if you’re close to most state capitals.

Starlink’s Roam plan combined with the Starlink Mini lets you get connected on the move with a $599 upfront hardware charge and $80 per month for 100GB of data, or $195 per month for unlimited data.

Overall, NBN LEO plans should be quite competitive compared to Starlink services, and the best part is you can move to another provider if you’re unhappy with your current service. NBN Co will provide wholesale connections to a range of resellers, meaning you can shop for better options.