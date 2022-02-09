Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comes in standard, plus and ultra – just like the S22 smartphones

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series comes in good, better and best, but they all share the 2022 super-chip Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 found in its new Galaxy S22 series. Spectacular performers – you bet.

Think of these as big phones (the LTE/5G versions) based on the same phone tech. That means impressive screens, terrific 120Hz screen for games performance, long battery life, Quad stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and decent front and rear cameras.

It also means Samsung DeX to bring a Windows-like Android desktop wirelessly or via USB-C to HDMI cable to an external TV or monitor.

But with all that comes a cost, especially if you add various accessories like keyboard covers. You are getting into Windows tablet territory. Still, with DeX, this may eliminate the need for a PC.

The Galaxy Tab S8 series is evolution

The Galaxy Tab S8 is our next evolution with a bigger screen for a more immersive experience, whether video calls with friends and family or binge-watching your favourite series. The fan favourite Tab S-Pen comes in the box. All-day battery and super-fast charging make the Tab S8 the ultimate on-the-go productivity tool. Garry McGregor

Brief specs

S8 S8+ S8 Ultra Screen (all 16.7m 8-bit colours) 11” 2560 x 1600

LPTS TFT >120Hz 12.4” 2800 x 1752

Super AMOLED >120Hz 14.6” 2960 x 1848, Super AMOLED >120Hz Size (Wi-Fi/5G) 165.3 x 253.8 x 6.3mm x 503/507g 185 x 285 x 5.7mm x 567/572g 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5 x 726/725g SoC Qualcomm SD8 Gen 1 Same Same Ram/Storage 8/12GB

128/256GB microSD to 1TB Same 8/12/16GB

128/256/512GB

Same Comms Wi-Fi 6E, BT 5.2

USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 5Gbps with ALT DP Same Same LTE/5G Option Same Same Battery mAh 8000 10090 11200 Charger (not supplied) >45W Same Same Sound ALG tuned Quad Speaks with Dolby Atmos decode and downmix

Three mics

Missing 3.5mm jack Same Same Fingerprint Combo power button Under glass Under glass S Pen Inbox Same Same Camera Rear 13MP AF

6MP Ultrawide 4K@30fps, Flash Camera Front 12MP Ultra-wide Same Same +

12MP primary Colours Graphite, Silver, Pink and Gold Same Graphite Android

One UI 12 with three OS upgrades and regular security patches Same Same Price* (base memory)

Not all configurations are available at launch $1099 128GB Wi-Fi

$1249 246GB Wi-Fi

Add $200 for 5G $1499 128GB Wi-Fi

$1649 256GB Wi-Fi

Same $1799 128GB Wi-Fi

$1999 256GB Wi-Fi

Same Website here Promotional offers Book cover keyboard $299 Or Gift bundle $318 Galaxy Buds2 Book cover Book cover keyboard $359 Or Gift bundle $368 Galaxy Buds Live Book cover Book cover keyboard $499 Or Gift bundle $448 (RRP) Galaxy Buds Pro Book cover

* Promotional offers conditions

Pre-orders for the Galaxy Tab S8 range made between 10 February and 3 March 2022, from authorised dealers – Telstra and Telstra partners, Optus and Optus partners, Vodafone and Vodafone partners, JB Hi-Fi, Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, Bing Lee, Qantas Q Store, Officeworks and Amazon (excludes. Amazon and eBay Marketplace and other online marketplaces). Offer available on eligible purchases, with strict adherence to claim and redemption process.

CyberShack take – Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series are the ultimate expensive Android tablet

While Samsung probably would have preferred us to use the word premium over expensive, these tables compete head-on with full-fat Windows tablets like Microsoft Surface Go 3 from $648 and Surface Pro 8 from $1649. Don’t forget the ultra-light Intel Evo notebooks with 9+ hours life, expansion ports (Thunderbolt 4), many with touch screens and will soon run Android Apps.

It also competes with Apple iPad from $499, Air from $899, Pro from $1199, and all need expensive keyboards, Stylus (Pencil) and accessories. However, Apple users eschew Android and vice versa.

To me, an Android tablet is a lower-cost indispensable content consumption device. I have one in the kitchen for recipes (2017 9.7” Galaxy Tab 3) and the 12.4” Samsung Tab S7 FE that replaced it as our ‘lounge device’ for looking up information about TV shows and movies. It is also the centre of our Google Assistant Hub and has all the smart device apps. I use DeX when travelling as long as I can get access to a TV with HDMI, but I still need to pack a keyboard and mouse.

Now, I am not saying that everyone uses tablets this way, but you will have to find a real need for what the Galaxy Tab S8 series and its necessary accessories brings to the table. DeX for sure if you replace your PC/Laptop.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard/trackpad cover (pen included)

Or if you want to spend less, the 10.5” Tab A8 series starts from around $250 to $599 (128GB 4G – all have microSD to 1TB)) and about $200 more for the LTE version. These won’t have DeX.

CyberShack Samsung news and reviews and Galaxy Tab S7 FE review 8.2/10.