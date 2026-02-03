Maytag Pet Pro laundry appliances to appear at KBIS 2026

Home appliance innovator Maytag is set to show a few of its top-rated appliances at the upcoming Kitchen and Bath Industry Show from 17th February.

Guests of the show will see Maytag’s powerful appliances derived from a long history of expertise in the industry.

The Maytag Pet Pro Laundry System is a washer and dryer system that’s designed for pet owners, helping them manage stains and fur more easily.

The Pet Pro mode on the washer uses additional water to help lift pet hair from garments and textiles, while the dryer removes and traps fur. It also uses the company’s Oxi Cycle function that helps to eliminate odour and bacteria.

KBIS is an industry show featuring over 650 exhibitors this year, bringing the latest in home fixtures and appliances.