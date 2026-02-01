Haier continues its partnership at the Australian Open

Haier returned to Melbourne Park this year to show off its appliances at one of Australia’s biggest sporting events.

The company maintains a strategic partnership with the Australian Open, creating cobranding experiences. During the event, top players aimed shots at Haier appliances positioned on the court serving as targets. Proceeds from the challenge were donated to the Australian Tennis Foundation.

Following the Open, Haier plans to roll out its “Future Champions” program, launching youth football tournaments throughout the world. It also plans to commence a Haier Cup Basketball tournament to join the existing Haier Cup Badminton tournament.

Haier hopes to attract over 100,000 new fans through this sports engagement strategy, promoting its vision of smart home life to new audiences worldwide.