Fitness brand Whoop partners with fashion designer Samuel Ross MBE

Fitness tracker company Whoop has announced a creative partnership with Samuel Ross MBE.

The result will be a multi-year collaboration between Whoop and Ross’ industrial design house SR_A and a bespoke collection of bands under the PROJECT TERRAIN moniker.

The brand will deliver a limited run of versatile apparel pieces in the Whoop Body line alongside limited edition bands influenced by the fashion leader. The new technical apparel pieces will enable wearing Whoop “beyond the wrist”.

Ross and his various design companies have previously partnered with brands like Apple, LVMH, Oakley, and more.

The joint brand will experiment with materials and design to deliver products that closely connect with customers.

Samuel Ross, Global Creative Director, WHOOP x SR_A, said, “WHOOP is shaping the future. That’s true progress, for all. It is one of the first design and technology companies of our generation, founded within our generation, by our generation, that is defining the right relationship to health, through advanced technology. I look forward to building the future with Will and the WHOOP design teams. We have a clear, sharp vision to move global design expectations forward.”

Whoop is a unique player among fitness tracker brands on the market, with a subscription model that provides its screenless tracker freely as part of the monthly or annual commitment. The tracker values recovery metrics over performance with sleep quality, HRV, and cardiovascular strain evaluations being the key focuses, letting you know when you’ll get the most out of your workout with an overall recovery score.