OPPO’s Watch S and Pad 5 are available right now

OPPO today announced the new Pad 5 and Watch S are available for sale.

The Pad 5 comes in at $499 while the Watch S costs $399.

Early adopters of the new Reno 15 Pro will receive the smartwatch for free with a promotion running until 5th March.

OPPO Watch S

The OPPO Watch S is a fitness-focused smartwatch with an 8.9mm slim stainless steel casing. It comes with a woven band and is available in either silver or black.

The Watch S features advanced fitness tracking for all major workout types; running, cycling, swimming, hiking, rowing, and more.

It also features advanced analytics for racquet sports like forehand/backhand distribution and swing speeds.

On the health side, the watch includes heart rate, blood oxygen and temperature sensors to give you an overview of your current condition.

Sleep tracking monitors your heart rate, oxygen saturation and respiratory rate throughout the night to give you insights into your sleep quality and help with tiredness.

OPPO says the watch should last about 7 days between charges with typical usage – an impressive figure considering the size of it.

The OPPO Watch S is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones, providing full call, message and notification compatibility no matter your preferred phone platform.

OPPO Pad 5

The OPPO Pad 5 is a 12.1-inch tablet with a high-resolution display, anti-reflective coating, and adaptive refresh rate for an impressive visual experience.

OPPO says the screen cuts glare up to 97 percent and filters blue light up to 70 percent, meaning the tablet screen is visible outdoors and reduces eye strain indoors.

Combined with the OPPO Pencil 2R, which costs an additional $79, the tablet is excellent for notetaking, sketching ideas, or creating digital artworks. The Pencil 2R has 4096 pressure sensitivity levels, which is plenty to get started with digital art.

Like most devices we’ll see this year, OPPO has packed the tablet full of AI features. For notetaking, you can use the Pencil 2R to circle an item on screen and automatically copy it into your notetaking app.

Onboard AI-powered recording gives you a written transcript of lectures, meetings, classes, or interviews with each speaker noted differently.

Other features like AI handwriting recognition for mathematics and automatic summary for long articles and essays are also available.

The tablet is available in Aurora Pink or Starlight Black colourways.