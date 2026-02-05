My favourite charging cables are fast, robust, and cute

If you’ve ever been in the market for charging cables, you know it can be hard to navigate all the options out there.

There are different wattage ratings, exterior materials, and features to weigh up.

After trying several brands, there’s one I keep coming back to – the UGREEN Uno range.

UGREEN Uno Cables

UGREEN is an upcoming technology company out of Chinese tech capital Shenzhen. Since its founding in 2012 the company has grown to become a significant player in accessory categories like cables, power banks, chargers, and storage devices.

The UGREEN Uno range was first debuted in 2024 and is host to my go-to USB-C cables for home.

Design

The most striking feature is obviously the display on one end of the cable. You could justify it by saying it helps you see at a glance when the cable is active, but really they’re just cute.

The Uno design matches the company’s chargers and power banks that also have adorable little face displays on them. You could have a whole set of companions helping to keep your devices charged. It’s not exactly a must-have feature, but it’s certainly whimsical – which I’m all for.

Durability

The UGREEN Uno cables are offered with a durable exterior braiding that stands up to daily usage. I have had my cables for a few years now, using them daily and there’s no significant fraying.

The company says its cables are tested with a bending machine up to 10,000 times. I haven’t tested it that many times, but the cables haven’t failed me so far.

Speed

With 100W PD compatibility and up to 480 Mbps transfer speeds, you can easily fast-charge devices like phones, laptops, and gaming consoles with a charging brick that matches.

The high transfer speeds let you quickly transfer all kinds of files – it’s fast enough to copy a typical movie file in under a minute.

Features

The cables have an E-Marker chip that recognises power delivery and transfer speed specifications in the connected device. That means it will automatically deliver the best performance it can no matter what type of device you plug in.

The cables come in sizes ranging from 1 metre to 3 metres, providing plenty of flexibility. I use longer cables near my couch to ensure they reach every seating position, and shorter ones on my desk so they don’t create a mess.

If you’re looking to add a cute, fun touch to your device charging habits, UGREEN Uno is worth checking out.