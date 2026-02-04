JBL Tune headphones offer enhanced sound and performance

JBL’s popular Tune headphone series saw an upgrade at CES last month, with a range of new models both wired and wireless.

New features across the lines include adaptive noise cancelling, JBL spatial sound, and a fresh set of colourways to ensure your headphones match your style.

JBL Tune 780NC and Tune 680NC

These two headphone models introduce beamforming microphones and JBL Noise Suppression algorithms for improved clarity in calls.

Adaptive noise cancelling means the headphones can react to loud external noises better than conventional active noise cancelling.

Smart Ambient mode is available when you want to keep an ear on your environment while listening.

JBL Tune 730BT and Tune 530BT

Equipped with JBL’s expert driver design, signature sound, and fresh new colourways, the Tune 730BT and 530BT are ready to provide your soundtrack on the streets.

With sleek, classic design elements and colours, the over-ear 730BT and on-ear 530BT are portable favourites that are sure to please.

JBL says headphones in the 730 and 530 lines (both the NC and BT models) provide up to 76 hours of battery life, meaning they’re always ready for your next commute. When it’s time to recharge, Speed Charge provides an extra 5 hours of playback in just 5 minutes and a full top-up takes just 2 hours.

JBL Tune 530 Wired and Tune 530C

Wired options of the 530 model are also available if you’re after ultimate reliability. There’s no need to worry about battery life on these models, with 3.5mm and USB-C connectivity options.

The flat cable design helps to reduce tangling so you don’t have to unravel a string puzzle after stuffing them in your bag.

JBL Tune 135BT and Tune 235BT

These two wireless in-ear models provide the ultimate portability and comfortable fits, coming with 8.6mm drivers on the 135BT and 12.5mm drivers on the 235BT.

With a wire going between the two earbuds, this design is often a favourite for exercise because they’re more difficult to lose if one side falls out.

Both models feature Speed Charge to give you an extra 3 hours of battery life in just 10 minutes with a full charge providing 25 hours of playback.

Availability

Most models are expected to arrive in stores in June 2026, but the in-ear 135BT and 235BT are available right now.