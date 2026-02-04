JBL BandBox is an AI-powered guitar amp and smart speaker

JBL recently announced BandBox, the latest smart practice amp and speaker designed for musicians.

Coming in a range of models, the speaker uses AI to separate vocals and instruments in real-time, allowing you to create your own mix for practicing along with.

Stem AI

The BandBox isolates separate instruments in a given track, letting you turn them up, down, or off entirely. This can be a huge help when learning a song, as it lets you hear parts you’re trying to learn and practice along with the song without distraction.

JBL Sound Signature

JBL’s rich sound is adapted on the BandBox for use with instruments, vocals, and music playback.

It’s well suited for practice whether you’re a singer, guitarist, bassist, or keyboard player.

BandBox Solo – Portability is key

JBL BandBox comes in a few sizes. BandBox Solo is a compact practice tool that includes one guitar/microphone input and connectivity for streaming your favourite songs.

The JBL ONE app makes it easy to control all the speaker options, like amp modelling for different sounds, a built-in looper for layering, and pitch-shifting functionality to easily adapt to different tunings.

BandBox Trio – A total practice package

Where BandBox Solo excels at individual practice, BandBox Trio is aimed towards a group setup.

With four instrument/microphone inputs, BandBox Trio is ideal for small jam sessions where you want to minimise setup time. It’s certainly a lot easier than rucking in multiple amps and speakers.

The BandBox Trio features replaceable batteries, meaning it’s perfect for longer sessions and rehearsals. There’s also space to fit more physical controls on the device, so it’s quicker to interact with.

BandBox Availability

BandBox models are expected to be available from February with pricing yet to be confirmed.

It’s exciting to see innovation like this in the smart speaker space, and as a musician myself it’s obvious to see how a tool like this would be helpful for practice.