Fujifilm is rumoured to be developing a 180-megapixel medium format camera

Fujifilm is one of the most prominent companies making medium format digital cameras, and the latest rumour is that one of its future GFX models will feature a 180-megapixel sensor.

Medium format cameras use a sensor that is physically much larger than typical APS-C and even full-frame sensors found in conventional cameras. This helps them achieve higher resolution, better image quality, and increased dynamic range.

They’re also overkill for the photos most of us take day-to-day, but the technology is certainly impressive.

Fujifilm GFX

The Fujifilm GFX series is the company’s medium format line, aimed towards professionals who demand the utmost quality from their images and aren’t concerned with portability. Use cases for these cameras include fashion, landscape, and product photography that is destined for large prints like billboards, art prints, and full-page magazine pictures.

It’s expected that this new sensor will end up in a GFX model, but the timeline is yet to be confirmed.

Medium Format, Large Size

Other companies in the medium format market include Hasselblad and Phase One. Both are premium options, but the current resolution leader is Phase One with a 150-megapixel sensor in the IQ4 digital back.

Phase One cameras use a modular build that allows parts like the sensor, viewfinder, and lens mounts to all be changed to suit your workflow.

Hasselblad and Fujifilm use more conventional form factors, with a relatively standard-looking camera body and interchangeable lens system. They often significantly undercut Phase One on pricing for medium format, but the tradeoff is slightly less flexibility.

Medium format digital cameras are all bigger, heavier, and more expensive than most consumer and enthusiast level cameras, so they’re not well-suited to the varied use cases everyday people have.

More Expectations

The new high-res sensor isn’t the only thing Fujifilm fanatics are waiting for. The company’s lauded X Series cameras are due for a refresh with the X-H3, X-T6 and X-Pro4 receiving much demand online.

New models may come alongside an updated 5th generation X-Trans sensor that would enable faster autofocus, better high-ISO performance and refined image processing.

Fujifilm has a lot riding on these models, so it’s likely the company will take the time to get it right.