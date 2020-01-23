What’s New at Sony – CES 2020

Ready to take you to a new level of immersive content is Sony’s 8K screens, and deep blacks in it’s OLED 4K range along with an audio experience to match.

While utilising the same X1 Ultimate processor as last year, there are still new additions to its range including Ambient Optimisation that enhances picture and sound quality for viewers in any environment.

While TV’s are generally a significant drawcard for the Expo from Sony, there were a few other significant announcements that are bound to excite. Including a 360 reality audio experience.

With an update to some of Sonys headphone range, you can immerse yourself in a whole new way into your audio.

Post Horizontal Banner