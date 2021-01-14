Western Digital announces new 4TB portable SSDs

Western Digital has a range of new SSDs ready to deliver with blazing fast speeds and high capacity.

The new drives offer 4TB of storage, putting them among the highest capacity solid-state drives that are easily available.

Starting at the top of the range, the WD_Black P50 Game Drive is built for gaming performance, delivering read speeds up to 2000 MB/s and providing users with faster load times in an easy-to-use package. Pricing is yet to be confirmed on this model.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro delivers similar performance, with read and write speeds up to 2000 MB/s in a stylish forged aluminium chassis. This model will cost $1499 locally.

The Sandisk Extreme drops speeds a little, but drops price accordingly – it still gets performance up to 1050 MB/s read and 1000 MB/s write, at a price tag of $1199. This drive also features drop protection up to two meters and IP55 resistance against dust and water.

Lastly, the My Passport SSD is now available in a 4TB model with 1050 MB/s read and 1000 MB/s write performance, a range of colours and with a price of $1199.

All four drives are expected to be available in-store from mid-February to early March.