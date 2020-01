TCL’s Newest Line Up at CES 2020

From Mini-LED and QLED TVs, through to 4K and 8K technology and so much more, TCL showcased it’s next generations of screens that’ll be hitting the market this year.

It’s about the 8K your resolution. Okay, so you’re starting to see YouTube aka Coming you’re starting to see more 4k content with with with Netflix and things so larger screens higher resolutions that’s absolutely the way to go.

Post Horizontal Banner