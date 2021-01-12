TCL announces its new Google TVs for 2021

TCL Electronics today announced its lineup of TVs for this year, dubbed the TCL Google TV series.

The company seeks to utilise its new Mini LED backlighting technology that emulates OLED backlighting techniques, 8K resolution and QLED technology for improved brightness and colour.

Combined with the new Google TV platform, your favourite content will be easier to access, and look better with these new displays.

The new lineup includes three models confirmed for Australia.

The C825 is a 4K Mini-LED TV with Quantum Dot Display, Dolby Vision HDR compatibility and Imax Enhanced certification, ensuring you get a fantastic audiovisual treat. Gamers also get support for their new consoles with variable refresh rate and eARC providing a more responsive gaming experience.

The C725 is a 4K QLED model similar to those from last year – but with several improvements. This display features a near 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage for a wide spectrum of true-to-life colours. Dolby Vision HDR compatibility combined with Dolby Atmos audio ensures this TV can be the centerpiece of a fantastic home cinema.

The P725 is a 4K HDR-compatible set with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support for a great sounding and looking TV set. CMR motion processing means fast-moving content like sports and games look fantastic without missing a second of the action.

Further models are sure to come out as CES continues, along with more details about availability and pricing.