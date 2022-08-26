Samsung Pro Endurance microSD (2022) – long life and 256GB (storage review)

The Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card 2022 comes in 32/64/128/256GB and offers U3, V30 and Class 10 speeds for 4K record and playback.

The Pro Endurance (100MBps) is part of the Samsung microSD range of Evo Plus (130MBps) and Pro Plus (160MBps).

The focus for Endurance is keeping those valuable video memories safe. It has a 140,000-hour read/write hour rating for use in dashcams, bodycams, CCTV, security cameras and always-on devices. The 128/256GB comes with a 5-year warranty, three years for 64GB and two years for 32GB.

All sizes are waterproof, drop, magnet, temperature, X-ray, and wear-out ‘proof’. Note the 2022 model is white.

Using Crystal Disk Mark tests peak throughput. Sequential read/write speeds were 94.67/82.24MBps – you can get faster if you pay more. Large files will choke it as there is no DRAM memory buffer like a portable SSD.

CPDT tests sustained read/write. Sequential read/write speeds were 90.04/77.21MBps and show a similar larger random read/write fall-off. ‘proof’. But that is normal for flash memory.

Black Magic Disk Speed Test looks at video rendering, which is not for that, although recording/playback of a 4K video is OK.

Specs and Price

32/64/128/256GB $20/30/60/90 but there are currently special prices on Samsung’s site.

Warranty: 5 years

CyberShack’s view – Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card (2022) is great

I presently use a 64GB Samsung Pro Endurance in a 4K dash cam that fills after a few hours of driving. It will also be great in a GoPro (GoPro Hero10 Black – goes where no other video cam dares (review), giving me nearly 6 hours of 4K recording.

More importantly, is Endurance. I have broken so many lower-cost microSD cards getting them in and out that the wear-proof guarantee is a real bonus.

Samsung Pro Endurance microSD card (2022) • 32/64/128/256GB $20/30/60/90 but shop around 9.4 Features 10.0/10

















Value 9.0/10

















Performance 8.0/10

















Ease of Use 10.0/10

















Design 10.0/10

















Pros 256GB microSD - lots of space

Comes with SD adapter

Samsung quality Cons None really