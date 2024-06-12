New Samsung Research Reveals TV Habits (TV)

Samsung Electronics Australia has revealed new research that reveals TV habits showing Australians’ growing attachment to their televisions. The study highlights the TV’s role in stress relief and the phenomenon of ‘TV envy’.

Research Reveals TV Habits Key Insights:

60% of Australians rearrange furniture to avoid glare while watching TV.

46% can’t go a day without TV, and 55% use it to unwind after work.

The TV’s central role in the home is often disrupted by glare from sunlight.

Simon Howe, Director of Audio Visual at Samsung Electronics Australia, said, “The TV is a central feature of the home. Our research shows that sunlight glare is a significant issue for many Australians. Samsung’s anti-glare technology aims to improve the viewing experience.”

The Anti-Glare Debate:

37% believe there is a ‘prime seat’ in the lounge to avoid glare, causing family arguments.

40% feel at risk of glare compared to other countries.

Many wait until evening to watch TV to avoid sunlight glare.

“Our Samsung S95D OLED 4K Smart TV is built for Australian conditions,” Howe added. “Our OLED Anti-Glare technology maintains colour accuracy and reduces reflections, even in bright rooms.”

Bigger Is Better:

46% suffer from ‘TV envy’ when comparing their TV size and quality to others.

35% wish they had bought a bigger TV, especially for sports.

42% own screens over 60 inches, and 11% over 75 inches, enhancing the sports viewing experience at home.

More Than Viewing:

55% use their TV to de-stress after work.

57% stream their favourite shows, and 24% listen to music on their TV.

Samsung’s 2024 range of Neo QLED, OLED, and QLED TVs offer premium viewing up to 98 inches. These TVs feature AI-driven enhancements for superior picture and sound quality.

Samsung remains committed to innovative products designed to meet the evolving needs of Australians. For more information on Samsung’s award-winning TVs and soundbars, visit samsung.com/au/tvs.

