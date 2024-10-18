motorola razr 50: Exclusive Innovation and Style, Only at Optus

Motorola has launched the motorola razr 50, available exclusively at Optus stores across Australia. With its innovative foldable design, this new device combines cutting-edge technology with stylish, practical features. The motorola razr 50 aims to provide consumers with a seamless blend of function and fashion, meeting the needs of those who want more from their smartphone.

One of the standout features of the motorola razr 50 is its 3.6-inch external display. Which is 2.4 times larger than its predecessor. This allows users to do more without even opening the phone. From checking notifications to skipping tracks on Spotify, or paying for items with Google Wallet – the external display enhances convenience on the go. Motorola has also introduced customisable widgets, allowing users to access their favourite apps and functions with ease. The motorola razr 50 enables access to Google Photos directly from the external display. Making it simpler to share, view, and organise media files without unfolding the device.

The photography experience has been reimagined with a powerful 50MP camera system, which includes optical image stabilisation (OIS) for sharper, blur-free shots. The device also features a 13MP ultra-wide and Macro Vision lens, capturing everything from breathtaking landscapes to intricate details. For selfies, the motorola razr 50 offers a 32MP front camera with Quad Pixel technology, ensuring clear, bright images even in low-light settings.

Optus Exclusive Offer

Optus customers can exclusively enjoy this sleek device in colours like Beach Sand, Spritz Orange, and Koala Grey, each made with soft vegan leather finishes. The motorola razr 50 also delivers durability, with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus protecting it from drops and scratches. It is IPX8-rated, meaning it can withstand up to 30 minutes in 1.5 metres of water.

Inside, the motorola razr 50 packs a punch with its MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, which offers improved power efficiency and performance. The 4200mAh battery ensures users can go through the day without worrying about running out of power. And when it’s time to recharge, the 30W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging keep things fast and convenient.

The foldable phone also provides a highly customisable user experience with Motorola’s Hello UX software. Users can personalise everything from fonts to colours, creating a device that truly reflects their style. With features like Smart Connect, Family Space, and Moto Secure, the motorola razr 50 ensures a comprehensive, secure, and family-friendly experience.

The motorola razr 50 is available outright for $1,198.80 or with OptusPay on an eligible Optus plan. To explore more or get your hands on this innovative device, visit Optus stores or their website.

To find out more visit optus website.

