Hisense’s 2021 lineup includes new ULED Mini LED TVs and a wider range of Laser TVs

Hisense’s new TVs for this year include a range of new technology that bring better picture quality across the lineup.

ULED Mini LED

Hisense’s new Mini LED technology utilises a tight array of LEDs as the backlight for the television, delivering accurate dimming, even lighting and excellent contrast.

The Mini LED TVs will include all of Hisense’s excellent display tech like Quantum Dot Colour for superior colour reproduction and IMAX Enhanced certification, promising better brightness and image quality.

The first model coming out is the 75-inch 8K U90G TV with Hi-View Engine Pro upscaling engine for better detail from lower resolution sources.

Soon to follow is the 4K model line, comprising a pair of sets measuring 65 or 75 inches.

All models are Dolby Atmos compatible for better audio quality, and provide variable refresh rate, ensuring gamers get the most out of their new consoles.

Laser TVs

Hisense 100L5F

Hisense’s Laser TVs work similarly to projectors, but without many of the hassles that come with a traditional projector setup, like room length and mounting.

The current model L5F Laser TV is confirmed to continue availability with its current 100-inch screen, but another model is coming out with an even larger 120-inch screen.

Details are scarce at the moment, but Hisense wishes to expand the lineup of Laser TVs with new features that will provide better colour accuracy and brightness, providing a true home cinema experience.