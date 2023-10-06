Denon PerL Pro Earbuds

Denon’s stylish new true wireless earbuds feature personalised sound, lossless and spatial audio compatibility, and exceptional audio quality, meet the Denon PerL Pro.

One sound doesn’t fit all. The Denon PerL Pro earbuds combine Denon’s audio expertise with a unique audio technology that adapts to how YOU hear.

These earbuds are one of a kind. The Denon PerL Pro earbuds automatically measure your hearing and create a tailored profile. It ensures your music is perfectly tuned to YOU.

It provides stunning immersion and a wide soundstage that puts you right in the music.

Denon’s adaptive noise cancelling can tune out your surroundings, or use Social Mode so you can stay aware.

The IPX4 rating means the headphones can withstand a workout or getting caught in the rain without worries.

IPX4 rating for the Denon PerL Pro

Plus, like the personalised listening, the intuitive touch interface is fully customisable, and puts you in control every time.

Staying charged is easy. The Denon PerL Pro offers over 8 hours of playback, with a total of 32 including the smart carry case, that can be wirelessly charged.

If you are a music fan, and sound is important to you, the Denon PerL Pro is a great set of earbuds.

It offers personalised sound, sleek design and amazing functionality.

Check out other Denon products we’ve discussed here.

Post Horizontal Banner