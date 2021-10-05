CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – TCL 20 R 5G

TCL has been busy going all-in on affordable smart phones this year, with six new smartphone releases, three of which are 5G enabled. The company’s latest device, the TCL 20 R 5G, delivers Australia’s most affordable 5G smartphone to-date while still providing excellent features.

TCL has been busy going all-in on affordable smart phones this year, with six new smartphone releases, three of which are 5G enabled. The company’s latest device, the TCL 20 R 5G, delivers Australia’s most affordable 5G smartphone to-date while still providing excellent features.

TCL hasn’t skipped anything on its camera or other features. The triple-lens camera array on the rear of the TCL 20 R 5G includes a 13-megapixel main lens, paired with a macro lens and depth sensor, while a fingerprint sensor and face unlock also provides convenience and added security.

The TCL 20 R 5G is also verified by Google™ as an Android Enterprise Recommended device, assuring you of the best possible Android experience and receive the very latest software and security updates.

Priced at just $349, the TCL 20 R 5G really delivers on this promise with Australia’s most affordable 5G on the market.

You can also get it for $299 with a Vodafone postpaid plan.