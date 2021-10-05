CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Reported as the most polished and well-rounded foldable smartphones yet, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G is now available for those looking for something a bit different.

With a large immersive screen that enables you to watch, work and play like never before, the Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from Samsung is ready to take your mobile game to a new level. It’s not just the screen that is ready to impress, but the premium and durable build of the device paired with 5G technology.

Thinner and lighter than its previous models, it’s built upon its predecessors to give a 5G premium 6.2-inch smartphone that you can fit in one hand. Unfolded, the 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display lights up, and the under-display camera disappears, letting you get entirely immersed in what’s onscreen.

More affordable than ever before, the new Galaxy Z Fold3 5G from Samsung is $500 cheaper than its previous model, and Harvey Norman has even more affordability options to help you take your smartphone screen to a whole new level. From trading in your phone and getting credit towards your new fold, getting a device discount when you buy your phone from Harvey Norman and join Optus on an eligible plan or even purchase it interest-free for an affordable monthly price. There’s an option for everyone.