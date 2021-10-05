CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – TCL X925P

The TCL 8K MINI LED X925 TV is ready to blow you away with an 8K QLED setup that’ll deliver enhanced image vibrancy, colour volume and brightness with the addition of billions of Quantum Dot nanocrystals.

But it’s not just the Quantum Dot technology that gives you the incredible colour, but the revolutionary Mini LED Full Array setup. Married with the Quantum Dot display is a Mini LED backlight that gives even finer control on the delivery of brightness, darkness and contrast. Instead of using a single or multiple locally dimmed backlights, Mini-LED uses thousands of LED backlights to offer an incredible difference.

The TCL 8K MINI LED X925 has a screen that is ready to blow you away, and now you can make the most of it with Google TV. A service that is making it easier than ever to stay up to date with your favourite content.