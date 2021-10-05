CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – Motorola Edge 20 Range

Edge 20 Pro

From the 108-megapixel main camera… to ultra-pixel technology improving its light sensitivity by nine times, giving it better low light performance… and a periscope-style telephoto which also supports a 50 times Super Zoom, allowing anyone to capture details from incredible distances… this smartphone is ready to impress any budding photographer. For those looking for video capabilities, the edge 20 pro can blow you away with an incredible 8K resolution.

Edge 20

Looking for a sleek yet powerful handset? At just 6.7 millimetres, the Motorola edge 20 is one of Motorola’s thinnest smartphones yet. Paired with the same 108-megapixel main sensor, ultra-wide and macro lenses as the edge 20 pro, plus a 30 times Super Zoom telephoto lens.

Edge 20 Fusion

With the same camera system as the rest of the range and the same stunning 6.7-inch OLED display, the edge 20 fusion offers a power-efficient MediaTek chipset and 6 gigabytes of the latest generation memory. It is also paired with one of the largest batteries in any 5G smartphone with a 5000 milliamp-hour battery. You could get up to two days of power in just a single charge.

READY FOR

Taking your smartphone experience to a whole new level, Motorola has launched their Ready For platform. It’s a flexible way to bring games, content and video calls to the big screen while still using your phone as required.

The Motorola edge 20 and edge 20 pro devices can activate Ready For wirelessly and experience Ready For PC – giving you a seamless experience across both your phone apps and PC files all on the same screen.