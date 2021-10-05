CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – Harvey Norman Big OLED TVs

The big-screen experience makes its way to your living room with these two huge OLEDs from Sony and LG. Representing the best in consumer TV technology, these two TVs deliver a breathtaking visual extravaganza.

The 83-inch LG C1 Cinema Series 4K UHD OLED Ai ThinQ Smart TV has an impeccable image quality thanks to LG’s high-end offerings.

It is powered by LG’s latest A9 Gen4 AI 4K processor and produces an audio-visual experience like no other. LG’s WebOS operating system is an easy-to-use interface that learns your preferences, providing simple navigation to your favourite content with LG’s Magic Remote.

Sony’s 83-inch XR Master Series A90J 4K UHD OLED Google TV is enabled by Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR that optimises brightness, colour and contrast on the fly, provides deeper blacks in shadow and ensures you get the ultimate visual experience in every frame.

Google TV provides an easy way to connect your TV to your smart home ecosystem and cast your favourite content right from your phone.