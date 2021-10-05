CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – Breville Air Rounder

The AirRounder™ Connect range features 3 stage purification: Pre-filter to reduce dust & pet dander. A true HEPA H13 filter to reduce 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. And the Carbon filter targets odours & smoke.

The AirRounder™ Range from Breville. Compact design, Wi-Fi enabled with Smart Connected features and 3 in 1 Technology, that Cools in Summer, Heats in Winter and Purifies All Year Round.

There are 2 models available, choose the size best suited for your family needs. Both models come with Smart Temperature Control to report the rooms temperature. The unit automatically switches off once desired temperature is reached. Oscillation modes to circulate the air and temperature. And Smart night mode to switch unit lights off to help you sleep better.

The AirRounder™ Connect Plus; the larger model of the two, comes with the SensAir System – a live purity air monitor and a fine particles PM2.5 to provide real time of the air quality and particles in your environment.

The AirRounder™ range comes with Breville Home Connect App; Smart App features; intelligently designed to provide convenience and control it remotely; away from the home or simply on the comfort of your sofa.