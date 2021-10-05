CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep6 – Acer Helios 300

The Acer Helios 300 is made to make a statement when it comes to mobile gaming on a laptop. It features the latest 11th gen Intel i7 processor boosting up to 4.6 gigahertz, options up to NVIDIA RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of high-speed PCIe SSD storage. All the essential ingredients you need to get that leverage in your next gaming event.

Experience it all as it happens on a detailed 15.6-inch model with 1080p resolution and up to 360Hz refresh rate on selected models for extremely fast-paced games.

Just as it is built with everything you need on the inside, it also speaks to what it does on the outside. An RGB-backlit keyboard with concave W-A-S-D keys for finding your way back to the movement controls so you can keep your head in the game, while the vents all around the sides and back of the machine give it plenty of ventilation.

If you had to only have one machine for gaming and work, the Helios 300 would be a great choice. It’s got more than enough power to run the latest games, and it’s one machine that can do it all.