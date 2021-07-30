CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep5 – TCL 20 Pro 5G

The TCL 20 Pro 5G features a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a gentle curve towards the edges to create a seamless and stunning design.

TCL’s own proprietary NXTVISION screen technology brings the next generation of intelligent awe-inspiring visuals right to your pocket, ensuring the screen automatically adjusts colour temperature, brightness and contrast to deliver the highest-quality image and video possible.

Realtime SDR to HDR conversion also upscales lower resolution content for increased detail.

On the rear is a quad-lens camera with up to 48 megapixel resolution and optical image stabilisation for a perfect shot every time.

Night shots also offer a new Super Night Mode 2.0 and low-light bokeh for gorgeous images in tricky lighting scenarios.

And if you’re a selfie fanatic, you’ll benefit from a substantial 32MP front-facing camera.

Improved baseline storage of 256GB delivers all the space you need for apps, photos, movies and music so you can download without worry – and at high-speed, thanks to 5G connectivity, which also means you’re all set for the future.

Paired with a 4500mAh battery that can easily last all day, the TCL 20 Pro 5G is the perfect companion for your adventures.