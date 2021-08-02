CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep5 – MWC 2021

One of the biggest tech events in Europe, Mobile World Congress, returned to the scenes this year in a “hybrid” show.

With professionals from all around the world making the trip to Barcelona, it was cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Mixing online and in-person presentations, announcements, unveils and glimpses at the future were made at this year’s event.

Meet the Lenovo Smart Clock 2. Looking after both you and your devices, Lenovo unveiled the second generation of its smart clock. With a 4-inch colour touchscreen, it can show you the time, give you notifications, display your family photos, all with a customisable clock face.

Make your nightstand clutter-free – no more cables and say goodbye to forgetting to plug your phone in to charge. With an optional wireless charging dock, you can power both your smart clock and deliver a fast charge for your QI-compatible devices while you rest.

We’ve had a glimpse of them before and got to try out an advanced pair of wearable display smart glasses from TCL, the TCL NXTWEAR G.

Taking personal entertainment to a whole new level, displaying an immersive 140-inch screen experienced as if it was just 4 meters away from you. Lightweight and portable, you only need to plug your device into the glasses via a USB-C cable, and you are up and running. The transparent display gives you complete privacy and allows you to see the real world around you safely, so you don’t miss a thing

