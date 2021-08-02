CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep5 – Gmee Play Apps

Whether it’s a rainy day, the kids are bored or just looking for something to entertain themselves, here are 5 great apps that work perfectly with your G-mee Play to keep them entertained without encouraging constant screen engagement.

Smiling Mind

It only takes a few minutes out of your day, and mindfulness meditation is about looking after your mental health and mind. Australia’s leading mindfulness company Smiling Mind is a free app developed by psychologists and educators to help bring balance to your life. Just put aside 10 minutes a day and browse a number of programs available just for you.

Scribd

Fancy treating yourself to a book, magazine or even an audiobook? Scribd is a service with just one simple subscription that gives you unlimited access to their range of books, audiobooks, magazines, and news with complete ease. Read or listen anytime, anywhere.

Podbean

Whether it’s listening to family friendly radio shows, discussions, educational material or anything else through a podcast format, Podbean is one app that is ready to help you keep up to date with your favourite podcasts. With millions of popular podcasts to choose from that you can follow, download and add to your playlist, as well as live streaming audio shows, there are countless ways for you to stay entertained with Podbean.

Spotify

Have all the music you could ever need at the touch of a button. Spotify has millions of songs and podcasts ready to entertain you in no time. Listen for free or go with an ad-free with a premium account for non-stop entertainment. Enjoy unique daily mixes made just for you, create and share your playlists, find a playlist for any mood, activity and more.

Apple Music

While most people will think Apple Music is just for apple devices, they have an Android version of the app available. With exclusive playlists and live radio and over 75 million songs available in lossless audio, Apple Music is ready to entertain. With individual and family plans available, it’s an excellent option for those that love their audio experience.