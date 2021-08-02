CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep5 – EPOS Headsets

Whether you are working from home or in the office environment, a headset can make all the difference when it comes to meetings, calls and various forms of communication. EPOS is one company you can count on to deliver clear sound in the busiest work environments.

There are a range of headsets the choose from, and EPOS has one for every budget.

Starting with the IMPACT SDW 5011 and the IMPACT SDW 5031 are single-sided headsets with a DECT dongle that gives you the ability to hot desk and work remotely with ease. With no base station necessary, you just plug it into your computer for a seamless connection, and you are up and running in no time with optimal clarity.

If you are looking for a double-sided headset solution that you can use for hot-desking and working remotely, then the IMPACT SDW 5061 with DECT dongle could be just the accessory you need. With noise dampening ear pads and easy call management, as well as all-day comfort, your meetings and calls will be seamless.

For those with their desk set and find themselves using multiple devices and needing to switch from one to the other, the IMPACT SDW 5036 is the perfect solution. With super wideband audio and a noise-cancelling system giving you a superior audio solution to manage your work with ease. The base station that comes with it gives you triple connectivity and controls at the touch of a button.