CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep5 – Arlo Chime 2

Arlo’s Chime 2 is a device that plugs into a wall outlet and connects directly to Wi-Fi, adding a smart chime to your Arlo security system. It can be set to play a sound when motion or audio is detected with your Arlo doorbell or camera – or only when the doorbell is pressed like a traditional doorbell.

Easy to set up and add to your smart home ecosystem, all it requires is for you to plug it into a wall outlet and connect it directly to your Wi-Fi for a wire-free installation.

There are a variety of melodies you can choose from to customise the Arlo Chime 2, and a built-in siren mode can be activated to deter unwanted guests.

The Arlo Chime 2 is an excellent addition to your Arlo doorbell, adding instant audible alerts and doing away with having to check your phone for doorbell notifications. Instead, keep things simple and alert the household when you have a guest or when something is detected by your Arlo system.

The Chime 2 is compatible with a number of Arlo devices, like all doorbells, floodlights and cameras, apart from the GO. So you can have your system up and running without relying on smartphone notifications to alert you and your household to what is going on.