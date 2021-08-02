CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep5 – Acer Swift X

Acer’s Swift laptops are aimed squarely at performance on the go – and the Swift X is the latest model in the line-up. It delivers excellent processing power while maintaining a thin, light form factor.

The Swift X comes in at just 1.39kg with a 17.9mm chassis while including components like discrete graphics chips for intensive tasks and a Ryzen 5000 series Mobile processor delivering all the cores you need for multitasking.

The Swift X comes with a choice of NVIDIA’s GTX 1650, RTX 3050 or RTX3050Ti graphics chipsets, which allows for advanced graphics processing, making it a great choice for content creators – or a bit of light gaming during your downtime.

Creatives will also enjoy 100% sRGB coverage and excellent viewing angles from the 14-inch IPS display. With a 59 watt-hour battery, the laptop can deliver up to 17 hours of usage for all-day productivity.

Acer’s new generation of PurifiedVoice delivers AI-based noise reduction for making calls in noisy environments, meaning you can take virtual meetings from anywhere without worrying about sounds in the background.