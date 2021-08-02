CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep5 – Acer Swift X

Acer’s Swift laptops are aimed squarely at performance on the go – and the Swift X is the latest model in the line-up. It delivers excellent processing power while maintaining a thin, light form factor.

The Swift X comes in at just 1.39kg with a 17.9mm chassis while including components like discrete graphics chips for intensive tasks and a Ryzen 5000 series Mobile processor delivering all the cores you need for multitasking.

The Swift X comes with a choice of NVIDIA’s GTX 1650, RTX 3050 or RTX3050Ti graphics chipsets, which allows for advanced graphics processing, making it a great choice for content creators – or a bit of light gaming during your downtime.

Creatives will also enjoy 100% sRGB coverage and excellent viewing angles from the 14-inch IPS display. With a 59 watt-hour battery, the laptop can deliver up to 17 hours of usage for all-day productivity.

Acer’s new generation of PurifiedVoice delivers AI-based noise reduction for making calls in noisy environments, meaning you can take virtual meetings from anywhere without worrying about sounds in the background.



Post Horizontal Banner

 

Previous Post
Next Post

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *