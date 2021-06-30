CyberShack TV Season 27: Ep4 – TCL Wearable

For years TCL has been releasing consumer electronics including Phones, but behind the scenes their teams have been working on brand new technologies planned to make the future better and by owning their own factories deliver it to us more affordably.

The TCL Wearable Display is a great example.

To put it bluntly, TCLs engineers have found a way to make a set of goggles feel like you are wearing sunglasses, BUT deliver the experience of watching a 140 inch TV screen!

Wherever you choose to sit, the 140 inch screen is 4 metres away. Whatever the content you choose to enjoy, you cant help but get completely immersed.

Inside, you’ll find dual 1080p micro-OLED displays that deliver amazing contrast and colour accuracy, all while keeping the device lightweight and easy to wear for any amount of time.